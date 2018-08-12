Man critical after falling through skylight

A 25-year-old is in critical condition after falling through a skylight in Nicosia.

At around 1.30 on Sunday morning the police received a call to say someone was throwing bottles at people.

When the police arrived at the scene they found a 32-year-old and a 74-year-old with head injuries. The 25-year-old was on the ground, trapped by the skylight, from which the fire service had to rescue him.

All three injured parties were taken to hospital.

The 25-year-old is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while the other two were judged to be out of danger.

Further investigations showed the 32-year-old was in Cyprus illegally so he was arrested.

