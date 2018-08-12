Police looking for teen after fight at party

August 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police looking for teen after fight at party

Police are searching for a teenager from Paphos who is believed to have caused serious bodily harm to a 28-year-old.

According to the police, during a party in Coral Bay on Saturday night, the 28-year-old approached the younger person to complain that he was discussing something very loudly with other party goers.

The teenager reportedly hit the older man who was injured. He was taken to A&E at Paphos hospital where doctors said he had suffered some injuries in addition to losing two teeth.

After taking witness statements the police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old who comes from the Paphos area.

