Shop damaged in what is thought to be arson

The front of a shop was damaged by fire in the early hours of Sunday in what the fire brigade considers to be arson.

The fire brigade received a call at 5.28am that there was a fire on the ground floor of a building on Simos Menandrou street in Nicosia.

Two fire engines were dispatched from the Acropolis fire station and the fire was brought under control by 5.39.

The fire was contained to the outside of the building and destroyed a wooden frame, two extendable awnings and the shop’s sign.

First thoughts are that the fire was arson, while the cause of the attack is being investigated in co-operation with the police.

In a separate incident, the fire services were called to Trikoupi street in Nicosia at 1.39am after someone had fallen from a block of flats, probably from the first floor.

When the fire service arrived an Indian person was lying motionless on the floor, who then taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital.

The circumstances that led to the fall are being investigated by the police.