The ruling class’ lukewarm approach to reunification

FOR SOME time now, I have been struggling to understand why the ruling class in Cyprus on both the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot side is lukewarm to the idea of reunifying the island.

Logically, there is no doubt that both communities would be much better off operating within a federated state that forms part of the European Union. Whether one is thinking in terms of the economy, security or, in general, the “quality of life”, people will be better off in a reunited Cyprus. Why, then, is the ruling class in Cyprus lukewarm about the prospects of reunification?

In my endeavours to provide a response to this critical question, I have been talking to people in all walks of life but more importantly to members of the ruling class themselves. A picture has gradually emerged.

In a relatively small society such as that of Cyprus, the socio-political web is well defined and clearly structured. This informal network of people and relationships determines the relative power/strength of its component parts. The individual segments of the web comprise extended families rather than individuals, with readily recognised and widely acknowledged positions in the socio-economic-political network.

The reunification of Cyprus in a federated structure will entail the merging of two such networks, which, over the past 50 years, have grown apart and have developed separately. This process entails a risk of elements of the web being “downgraded”, either because the elements in question have acquired their strength by reference to their connections (rather than their competence) or because the “top positions” will have to be occupied from amongst a larger number of “candidates”.

This “reshuffling” of the cards” is a threat for those already there and an opportunity for those who are not there. To put it bluntly, it is a threat to the ruling class of Cyprus and an opportunity for non-privileged segments of society. Of course, the ruling class is occupying the driver’s seat; hence, the lukewarm attitude of those in command of the reunification process.

The anxiety of the ruling class concerning the “reshuffling of the cards” is being compounded by the gradual departure of the first post-independence generation, which was driven by pride and (often excessive) ambition, and its replacement by a new generation, which is complacent and not as committed as their predecessors. Thus, the ruling class, which is in the process of retiring and disappearing, is not particularly keen to see their successors confronting a competitive world that will be made more demanding by the reunification process.

Unfortunately, the population at large do not have the power to influence developments; in fact, they hardly understand the dynamics of the process. As a consequence, they are left at the mercy of the ruling class.

Under these circumstances, there is only one hope. That a real leader will emerge, who will have the guts to place the country above his/her narrowly defined self-interest. Pray for a miracle because, failing a miracle, we will be in real trouble.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail and Alithia