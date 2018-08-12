Tobacco and cigarettes confiscated at checkpoint

On Saturday afternoon during regular checks of cars passing through the Ayios Domotios checkpoint, customs officers stopped two taxis which were bringing passengers from the occupied areas.

In the bags of the six English passengers officers found 7,530g of tobacco (Samson, Golden Virginia, Amber Leaf and Most Virginia) and 27 packs of 200 cigarettes (Kent, Rothmans and Mayfair).

The six were arrested for having untaxed goods in their possession and breaking the Green Line trade rules. Customs officials confiscated the goods, the tax payable on which amounted to €2,625.

The six were released after paying a fine and excise duty totaling €4,265.