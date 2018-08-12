Two arrested in Paphos during knife fight

Two people were arrested on Saturday night by police in Paphos for a case of stabbing and causing injury.

According to the police the two people come from Syria and were involved in a fight which ended in a stabbing near the village square in Chlorakas.

Both men were injured in the fight while the police were called in to calm the situation.

The cause of the fight seems to have been family differences.

The two men were taken to the A&E department of Paphos general hospital, where on duty doctors said they were not seriously injured.