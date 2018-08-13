Anastasiades to meet education minister

Anastasiades to meet education minister

Education Minister, Costas Hambiaouris

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with education minister Costas Hambiaouris on Monday to discuss the situation in the education sector, he said on Sunday evening.

Asked what he will do to de-escalate the crisis after teachers threatened to strike in September when schools open after the summer holiday, the President said he will be briefed by the minister and decisions will be made.

“I am thinking about something,” he added.

Anastasiades said teachers unions need to know that understanding is needed and the government’s efforts don’t seek to reduce the authority of teachers but instead upgrade education and their authority.

