Call for holiday blood donations

Blood banks have extended their working hours on August 13 and 14 to accommodate for donations needed over the holidays.

“We call on blood donors who have not recently offered blood and those who wish to become donors to do so, especially during the week of August 13 to 19, where there is problem with meeting the demand, mainly due to the absence of people who are on vacation,” the health ministry announced.

The blood station at the Engomi health centre will operate from 7.30am to 8pm on Monday and Tuesday, while the remaining stations will be open from 7.30am until 7pm.

From Thursday August 16, they will be back to their normal working hours. The Engomi health centre opens at 7.30am and closes at 8pm from Monday to Friday and operates from 8.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

All other blood banks at general hospitals are open from Monday to Friday, from 7.30am until 2pm.

External blood donations will also be organised which are announced on a weekly basis.

The ministry said that so far they have managed to supply blood to all who have needed it and are grateful to those who have made this possible.

“With the slogan ‘And we give blood in the summer … because that’s when it’s most needed!’, we continue to offer blood for the benefit of fellow people in need,” the announcement concluded.