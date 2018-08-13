Dangerous toys, clothes on the market

Authorities warned on Monday that there were 55 non-food related products on the European market that could endanger health and safety, especially children’s.

The statement was issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Service (CCPSN) of the ministry of commerce – the competent authority for the operation and administration of the EU Rapid Alert System (Gras/Rapex).

Most of the products are for children such as toys and children’s clothing. Some examples include:

– A soft toy squirrel (left) by company ‘Intratuin Nederland’ that is dangerous due to the potential for the toy’s eyes being ingested and therefore cause potential choking to a child.

– Toy guns by company ‘Kai Li Toys’ made in China whose arrows contain suction cups that could be ingested.

– A children’s sweater by company ‘Wii Bery’ made in Turkey that has decorative material that could be ingested.

A full list of the products that are likely to be in the Cypriot market can be viewed at: http://www.cna.org.cy/pdf/ant/ana.pdf

The 55 products were found in different EU state members and were immediately documented in the GRAS/RAPEX system.

For more information on the products or to report one or more of the products, consumers or otherwise can visit the website ‘www.consumer.gov.cy’ or dial the following numbers:

Cyprus Consumer Helpline: 1429

Nicosia’s Central Offices: 22200930, 22200923 and 22200925

Limassol District Office: 25819150

Paphos District Office: 26804613

Larnaca/Famagusta District Office: 24816160