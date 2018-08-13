Firefighters battling firing range blaze

A fire that broke out at a firing range in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca, at around 10.30am Monday morning was still raging on Monday afternoon.

“Until now the fire has burnt one hectare of dry grass and wild vegetation,” said fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis.

Four trucks, as well as an aircraft of the forestry department are tackling the blaze.

“The fire is not yet under control, but the fire service is trying to extinguish the flames by isolating them within the firing range,” Kettis said.

A second fire in Makounta, in Paphos, was put under control around 30 minutes after it broke out.

The service said the blaze started at around 11.45am and was brought under control at 12.15pm after it burned some 50 square metres of wild shrub.

The fire had been tackled using four forest department vehicles, one fire engine, and a small firefighting vehicle that belongs to a neigbouring community.

The 20 forest and fire service personnel were helped by local residents.

The fire service is investigating the cause.