Four new instances of tobacco seizures by customs

Customs officers on Sunday seized 34 packages of tobacco at Larnaca airport, each of which weighing one kilo, which was smuggled into the country in the luggage of two passengers.

The passengers who arrived on a flight from Athens were arrested for attempting to avoid paying the duty amounting to €6,800 for the tobacco.

During routine checks in the Larnaca region another three cases of the illegal possession of duty-free tobacco were discovered on the same day.

As there were no warnings in Greek and Turkish on the products officers concluded that they were brought over from the north through Pyla.

Two cartons of cigarettes with 200 cigarettes were found in a vehicle and the owner paid the sum of €120 for the excise duty.

Another driver was found in possession of various packages of tobacco and cigarettes for which he paid €650. He was also charged €200 for transporting the goods in his car.

A third driver paid €88 for five packs of Old Holborn loose tobacco.

The illegally imported goods were seized and destroyed by the customs department.