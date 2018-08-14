A tale of war and growth

We all know the cold stories of phosgene gas and the asphyxiating images of suppressed trenches, but World War I was not a mere Eurocentric event. It was a global pandemic, one that changed the world as we knew it then.

People across the globe were devoured by famine, ravaged by destruction and death was at every doorstep. Theeb (2014), translated into Greek as The Wolf of the Desert, comes across as a unique yet classic adventure film from Jordan that provides an unexpectedly novel perspective to the atrocious Great War. The year is 1916, and the war hasn’t even reached its zenith. A rocky, sandy landscape stretches as far as the eye can see, as a young, sturdy Bedouin boy, Theeb, clambers around after his brother, Hussein.

They are both pilgrim guides, and recently orphaned sons to the Sheikh of the nomadic tribe, the Howeitat, in the Ottoman province of Hijaz. One night their homes are approached by a British officer, Edward, and his Arab companion, Marji, carrying a wooden box believed to contain gold.

They ask Hussein to guide them to a Roman well on the pilgrim’s trail which is close to an Ottoman railway. The path is dangerous, and despite Hussein’s warnings, Theeb follows them, curious as to the contents of the box. Once discovered, Theeb is forced to continue the journey with the group at Edward’s insistence, embarking on the perilous journey that spins a Bedouin Western and World War I story into a tense and hastened coming-of-age narrative. The film is presented as part of the Summer Movie Marathon.

Theeb

Screening of the 2015 drama.

August 18. Constantia Open-air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. In Arabic with Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085