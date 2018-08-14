Anti-plastic movement starts bring your own campaign

The new law requiring payment for plastic bags may be a bit of a trial but, ultimately, it’s a Very Good Thing! Plastic bags, you see, don’t actually biodegrade. They photodegrade. Which means that, over the course of anything up to a millennium they break down into smaller and smaller toxic bits which contaminate the soil, the waterways and the oceans and enter the food web where, ingested by animals, they eventually make their way back to us…

Three years ago, the Organising Manager of the Cyprus Greens and Citizens’ Cooperation and Coordinator of the ‘Earth Hour – Cyprus’ team Alexia Sakadaki was spearheading a campaign for the reduction in the use of plastic bags on the island. Today, with this huge success under her belt, you’d think she’d be resting on her laurels. She’s not! In the framework of Earth Hour 2018, she’s now leading a new environmental initiative. It’s called #ferto, or ‘Bring It’ in English.

“For the last two years, the Earth Hour – Cyprus team has campaigned for the reduction of plastic bags,” explains Alexia. “So, having achieved our goal, we immediately began trying to think of what was needed next… Then, while the team was brainstorming at a cafeteria, it hit us!” The next initiative was, she reveals, obvious: “There we were, talking about helping the environment while drinking tea and coffee from disposable plastic cups! Surely we could do something about this…”

A quick count and an extrapolation or two, and the team realised just how much plastic (from just one café over the course of one day) would end up in landfills. “This, we realised, should be our next campaign. So we went back to the office, did our research and started the #ferto campaign.”

A campaign which aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics such as coffee cups and straws, #ferto calls for consumers to bring their own cup or glass to the cafeterias for a refill, instead of taking single-use plastic cup – which you’ll no doubt chuck away in an hour or so! It’s a campaign in three clear steps, Alexia explains. Firstly, the public will be informed about the environmental hazards of single-use plastics; then, free reusable cups will be offered to one and all; and finally, we’re looking at the creation of a legal framework which will govern the use of single-use plastics. It is an idea that has already received some traction on coffee chains in the UK and other parts of the world.

“Our aim is to create an eco-friendly lifestyle and a culture where people will consider single-use plastic as a last choice,” Alexia continues. “We envision the day when cafeterias will no longer use single-use plastic and consumers will bring their own cups to be refilled; when birthday parties are organised without any single-use plastics, and travellers have their own reusable cups and straws for journeys by car, bike, bus and so on.”

It’s a timely campaign, coming in light of the recently-announced European Commission policy calling for the reduction of single-use plastics across the region. Already, a number of local institutions are working towards this end (the British High Commission has replaced single-use plastics in its offices with reusable or biodegradable options, while Lidl Cyprus recently announced that it will stop the sale of single-use plastics in all its 17 local stores by the end of 2019, acknowledging the danger of single-use plastics to the environment.

“It is estimated that around 26 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced in Europe every year,” Alexia reveals. “Out of that, 70 per cent either ends up in landfills or is incinerated; a mere 30 per cent is collected for recycling. In the UK alone, half a million coffee cups are tossed away each day – the majority of which cannot be recycled because of their plastic, heat-retaining film. And studies,” she adds, “have shown that single-use plastics represent half of all marine litter. It has been forecast that by 2050 there will be more plastics than fish in the oceans, by weight…”

Coming off the back of their victorious plastic bag campaign, Alexia and her team are hopeful the new initiative will produce results. “The successful outcome of the plastic bag campaign proved that while one person can make things happen, a team of people can achieve much more! Our plastic bag campaign began in 2016,” she continues. “We’d concluded that the only way to a successful outcome would be the introduction of a minimum cost at sales points, and to that end we organised events and info points, handed out free reusable shopping bags, and worked with lawyers and MPs including George Perdikis and Charalambos Theopemptou to pass a relevant law at the House of Representatives. En route, we did find a lot of closed doors,” Alexia remarks, “but we didn’t stop; we believed in our cause! Plus, with an EU Directive regarding the reduction of plastic bag usage, our MPs eventually had no other option…”

Today, feeling “happy and proud”, Alexia and co are working diligently on reducing single-use plastics through #ferto. “It’s a campaign which targets both the customer and the café,” she explains. “We’re calling on the public to effect change by bringing their own cup or glass to cafés, and asking cafeterias to give discounts or vouchers to customers that do this. The campaign needs everybody on board,” she enthuses, “and we’re positive we can make it happen!”

Two cafés – The Home Café and the Lost in Caffeine Café – are already leading the way, offering discounts to those who bring their own cup. And Alexia hopes that more establishments will follow in their footsteps. But, she acknowledges, it’s often the public who can effect results… if everyone who reads this starts calling for change, starts using reusable cups, cutlery and straws, the benefits will be legion. “There are a lot of eco-friendly alternatives which make reducing single-use plastic much easier,” Alexia concludes. “And when you become part of this transformation, when you participate in reducing the pressure on our environment, you’re going to feel not only empowered but really positive about the future!”

For more information on the #ferto campaign against single-use plastics, visit the Facebook page Ferto mazi sou