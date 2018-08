The export and consumption of domestically-produced beer surged in July this year in comparison to the previous month and July last year.

According to CYSTAT data, exports and local consumption amounted to 5,361,323 litres in July 2018, compared to 5,195,758 litres in the previous month and 5,042,311 in July 2017.

In July 2018 most of the domestically-produced beer, 5,155,439 litres, was consumed locally, while 225,884 litres were exported overseas.