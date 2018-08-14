Find some culture during a summer in the city

Yes, we’re the business centre of Cyprus, we’re the seat of government, and the capital city (plus we have IKEA!) but in Nicosia we’re missing something crucial. The sea. And come summer, there’s hardly a resident around who doesn’t wish they lived anywhere else but in the stultifying confines of this scorched city on its parched plain under that white hot sky. Especially when you know all your friends in more coastal regions have knocked off early and gone for a dip. But we’ve made our (burning) bed, and we have to lie in it. Sweatily. However, there are a few advantages to being capitally based. Come August, every cultural organisation in the city pulls out all the stops… And none more so than the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, an enterprise with a mission to keep us in cool cultural condition despite the heat!

The foundation, based right in the centre of town just off Ledra Street, runs and hosts a number of summer-long events and activities. Chief among these is the Faneromeni Arts Festival, a four-month long celebration of culture which is now in its third year. Opening its gates every Thursday from June to September, this is billed as “a multidimensional festival with local and international performances at the foundation’s open-air amphitheatre.” Taking in a host of activities, including film screenings, musical concerts, and theatre performances, the festival aims to propagate art (in particular, contemporary artistic creation) and provide a platform for artists and creators to work together, breaking down borders and restrictions between languages, arts and genres.

Which basically gives the organisers free rein to include, for example, a screening of Beauty and the Beast (on August 23 at 9pm) and Tomorrowland (August 30 at 9pm) along with a concert of lyrical singing (entitled Journey Into Myths and Legends) on September 6, and a music theatre performance which goes by the name of Exodus on September 20.

The foundation also offers a number of ongoing exhibitions, designed to delight city-dwellers as starved of inspiration as parched of mouth! Chief among these is the showcase from photographer Adamos Papantoniou, which falls into the foundation’s Moments at the Museum series (more on this to come!) and runs throughout August. Entitled Settled and Sacred Landscapes: Images of Huntington’s Disease, this exhibition explores “the significance of our cultural heritage as a point of departure not only for understanding past landscapes, but also for looking at its experiential dimension as received and experienced by contemporary humans, artists and researchers.”

As you’ve probably guessed from the title, this has a lot to do with memory and perception. “Ancient landscapes exist through two different understandings of ‘perception’,” reveals the artist. “The first is where perception acts as a filter on the real world; the second as a process through which people understand the world. In any attempt to capture and embody ancient monuments and archaeo-landscapes, perception cannot be ignored. ‘Settled and Sacred Landscapes’ acknowledge the importance of perception, mediating it to the real world via the ‘filters’ of a photographer and those of archaeologists.”

Lastly – and also part of the Moments series – we’ve got “an entire year’s events: one photographer, 27 snapshots, an infinity of emotions, one exhibition”. Another photographic exhibition, this one is billed as ‘our whole world in one moment’, is brought to us by Kyriakos Christodoulides. The ongoing showcase runs throughout August and into September is an emotional exhibition which encapsulates the foundation’s best moments over the past 12 months…

“Highlighting smiles, emotion, enthusiasm, joy… every culturally prompted sensation that may be caught on camera, In a Moment traces the best moments of the BOCCF,” say organisers. “Crafting his own identity in the course of his collaboration with the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Kyriakos Christodoulides has had the opportunity to engage closely with exhibitions, tours, and visitors by way of arts and specific techniques. Through his own identity and style, Kyriakos Christodoulides has identified himself with every guest, connecting with them in order to illustrate the sincerest, strongest and most substantive feelings…”

And there you have it – rather than the sea, we get an ocean of emotions with our exhibitions and screenings! We’re not saying it’s quite the same thing as an evening swim down round Coral Bay but, living in the capital, we take our summer pleasures where we find them!

The 3rd Arts Festival Faneromeni 18 and both photography exhibitions take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Phaneromenis, Nicosia. All run throughout August and are free of charge. For more information call 22 128157 or visit www.boccf.org