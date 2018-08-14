Lifeguards rescue five people in 24 hours

A total of five people in danger of drowning were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, two in Ayia Napa and the remainder in Limassol.

Ayia Napa police were informed by a passerby on Monday afternoon that two people were in danger of drowning due to being unable to swim back to shore.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and lifeguards in the area were notified, and ventured to save the two 26-year-olds using a jet ski. Members of the police, the fire brigade and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

The passerby who called it in was asked by the police to aid the 26-year-olds by throwing them lifebuoys, which were available on the shore, once they were brought close enough by police.

Both received medical examination and were found to be well. After declaring they did not wish to receive further medical care, they were released.

On the same day, three people were rescued by lifeguards in Limassol, two of whom fled the scene once taken safely to shore, according to the Limassol lifeguards association.

One of the rescued on Monday was a 49-year-old woman, who suffered an epileptic fit as she was swimming at Governor’s beach.

Lifeguards managed to pull her out of the water. She regained respiratory function after being administered first aid by lifeguards.

The other two rescues took place at Akti Olympion beach opposite GSO, when a man of around 30 years old was drowning, and another man who was swimming with him attempted to pull him to shore, though he too was going under water.

Using a lifeboat, the lifeguards first transported the second man to shore, who then fled the scene. The first man also fled as soon as he was safely transported to the shore. Both were foreign nationals.