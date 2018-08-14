Met office issues yellow weather warning for holiday

The Met Service issued an extreme high temperature warning for bank holiday Wednesday, in force between 11am and 4pm.

The service said it expected the inland maximum temperature during that time to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather will be mainly clear on Wednesday with temperatures on the south and eastern coasts reaching 34C and 31C in the north and west.

Maximum temperatures in the highlands are expected to reach 34C.

Some fog will form early on Thursday morning in some areas but the weather will be clear through Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly by Friday, with no marked change on Saturday.