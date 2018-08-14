Paphos hotel occupancy for August at 90 per cent

Hotel occupancy in Paphos will be slightly down in August compared with the same month last year, it was reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Paphos hoteliers told CNA that occupancy for this month is expected to average out at around 90 per cent, which he said was slightly down on 2017.

However, it appears that there will be a slightly higher occupancy than last year in the coming months, which the spokesman said boded well for the winter season.

“This is very encouraging as the aim is to increase occupancy and to keep more and more hotels open during the winter season,” he said.

The president of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce, Andreas Demetriades, welcomed the news about increasing occupancy rates saying that efforts made by the Paphos tourism development and promotion company of Paphos, and the chamber had been successful.

He also said that more work should be done to ensure that the high flow of tourists continues well into the winter.