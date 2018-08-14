Police step up presence for busy day on the roads

Coastal and mountain areas will be marked by strong police presence in light of mid-August festivities in an attempt to prevent accidents and provide any assistance necessary, police announced on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that particular emphasis will be placed on both the motorway and the secondary roads network, with the presence of police patrollers and motorcyclists, while traffic police will also carry out extensive checks focusing on the main causes of accidents.

Angelides stressed that “it is particularly important for drivers to adhere to the road traffic code, to check that their vehicle is in good condition, to keep a distance from vehicles in front, to keep to the speed limit, to use seat belts in the front and back seats, to refrain from consuming alcohol above the limit, and in the case of motorcyclists, to wear safety helmets.”

Finally, Angelides said if information arises regarding problems on the road network, announcements will be made on the police’s social media and information will also be made available through the media.