Pomos jazz festival aims for the stars

A two-day jazz journey awaits audiences in Pomos this coming weekend under the stars of Paradise Place. Jazz players from across the island and the world will come together in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music. The highlight of the festival is the well-known saxophonist, composer and writer Gilad Atzmon, who is returning to the festival after 12 years to perform with the local Koullouras Trio.

Local jazz group Trio Misteriozo, joined by the celebrated Greek trumpeter Andreas Polyzogopoulos, will kick off the festival on Friday at 9:30pm. Giorgos Koulas (drums), Andreas Rodosthenous (bass) and Ermis Michael (guitar) make up Trio Misteriozo, and they will play rhythms influenced by contemporary musical elements of blues, jazz and funk.

At 11pm it’s across the Atlantic Ocean with rhythms from the Macumba band, formed by the collaboration of Chilean bass player Rodrigo Caeres, with Elias Ioannou (trumpet), George Morfitis (keyboard) and Rodos Panagiotou (drums). Following the upbeat tempo of their Afro Cuban and Brazilian sounds, the South American theme continues until the end of the night with the Cyprus Jazz Musicians’ Salsa Session featuring the Cuban artist Alberto Méndez.

The second day will begin with original and modern jazz rhythms performed by a quartet specially formed for the festival, comprised of the often-seen-together duo Pavel Skornyakov (sax) and Leonid Nesterov (piano) as well as the young but talented local representatives of the Cyprus Jazz Musicians Omiros Miltiadous (drums) and Kyriakos Kesta (bass).

The festival then heads for the stars with Gilad Atzmon whose powerful personal style offers a combination of bebop and rich Middle Eastern roots. Atzmon’s saxophone and clarinet will be joined by the exceptional Irinaeos Kollouras (acoustic bass), Andreas Panteli (electric piano) and Stelios Xydias (drums). The band will play a number of tracks dedicated to the renowned composer John Coltrane while other tracks promise to lead the audience into the depths of our geographical area’s sounds while questioning the boundaries of jazz musical scales and rhythms.

The journey in paradise ends with a live Jazz Session by the Cyprus Jazz Musicians featuring Odysseas Toumazou and his mixture of jazz rhythms with traditional Greek and Cypriot music.

We know there’s no paradise without food, so a kiosk will be offering delicious bread rolls from the catering company The Munchables. The menu consists of marinated pork and chicken, as well as a vegetarian option. Free camping will be available, including showers and an all-day bar offering coffee, tea and juices for those who’d like to spend the night at the festival and wake up in Paradise overlooking the western coast.

19th Paradise Jazz Festival

Two-day jazz festival with live performances. August 17-18. Paradise Place, Pomos, Paphos. 9.30pm. €12 for each night, children under 14, free. Tel: 970747327