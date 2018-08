A woman tumbled down the stairs on an overpass during a powerful windstorm in northern China.

The video, captured in Taiyuan City in Shanxi Province on August 10, shows strong wind blowing down the scooters parked on the road as well as a woman walking down an overpass.

The woman can then be seen tumbling down the stairs.

However she got back to her feet quickly and ran to a safe place, reports said.



