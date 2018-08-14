Relatives of Helios crash victims attend memorial service in Greece

Around 60 relatives of people who died in the Helios air tragedy on August 14, 2005, attended a memorial service in Greece on Tuesday at the site of the crash, a mountainside in Grammatiko, north of Athens.

The annual memorial service was presided over by the Bishops of Kifissia and was also attended by Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece Kyriacos Kenevezos.

Wreaths were sent by President Nicos Anastasiades, House Speaker Demetris Syllouris, and by political parties.

Memorials in Cyprus were held at the weekend.

On the morning of the tragedy, the Helios Airways Flight 522 was scheduled to fly from Larnaca to Prague via Athens. It crashed at 12.03pm near Grammatiko, around 30 kilometres from Athens international airport.

There were 115 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane. The majority on board were Cypriot nationals.