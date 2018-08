A 21-year-old man was arrested late Monday in connection with an arson attack on a shop in Nicosia on Sunday.

The front of a shop on the ground floor of a building on Simos Menandrou street was damaged in the early-morning fire, which was quickly contained.

It destroyed a wooden frame, two extendable awnings and the shop’s sign.

Investigations into the fire led to the arrest and a warrant was issued around 11pm on Monday night.