Yildirim to visit the north on Wednesday

August 14th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Yildirim to visit the north on Wednesday

Binali Yildirim

Turkish Assembly speaker and former prime minister Binali Yildirim is due in the north on Wednesday, media in the north reported.

It will be Yildirim’s first visit abroad since he started his new duties.

Yildirim will arrive around 10am and he will hold meetings with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and others.

He is expected to leave the north late in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Tuesday that a new process was needed for Cyprus in order for a settlement to be reached.

He made these statements at a conference for Turkish ambassadors in Ankara.

Cavusoglu also referred to Turkey’s relations with Greece claiming that Turkey was always close to Greece in difficult times; “however they only increase tension in the Aegean and in the Mediterranean,” he said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close