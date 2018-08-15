A tribute for a tribute

As Greece struggles to deal and come to terms with the recent devastating fires, an upcoming show of music and dance – the ‘Karkashialiki’ event – will be staged in Paphos to raise funds for the victims.

The chaos in the loss of life and destruction of nature has always been a reason for us to search for order, harmony and meaning to help us deal with the unknown. This is also why we look to art in times of hardship, and turn to instruments and music and dance. We turn to the patterns that beautify our lives, that have room for expression, and allow us to sing our harmony, to tune our order, to dance to the rhythms of our quotidian lives.

As such four young talented musicians will be displaying their love for life in their music at Karkashialiki – a tribute to the Rembetiko song, taking place at the Technopolis 20 cultural centre in Paphos on Monday.

Join Savvas Chrysostomou and Polis Ioannides, with their guitars and voices, Andreas Krabias with his bouzouki, and Andreas Nicolaou with his baglamas (long necked bowl-lute) as they take us away from all the chaos and back to order, to nature’s harmony and to tradition’s comfort as they explore the nostalgic and romantic tones of the well-known masters of the Greek genres, such as Vamvakaris and Tsitsanis.

All profits from tickets will be given to the bank account opened by the Cyprus Government for the victims of the fires.

Karkashialiki – A Tribute to the Rembetiko Song

Charity event with Savvas Chrysostomou and Andreas Nikolaou to support Greek victims of the wild fires. August 20. Technopolis 20, Cultural Foundation, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420