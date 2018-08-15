Brazilian champs back for Jiu-Jitsu seminar

Two of the world’s best Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioners are back on the island for the third time to share their knowledge with the public. Between them, the Martinez brothers hold championships in their weight class as well as placing in numerous competitions worldwide.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Beach Camp is a week-long, top-class seminar that is hosted by the Martinez brothers – two of the best no-gi (i.e. no ‘uniform’) practitioners of their weight-class in the USA.

Anyone with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu background can attend these seminars, as long as they reserve a spot through the organisation’s website.

The Martinez brothers are both black belts under acclaimed BJJ practitioner Eddie Bravo, who created the 10th Planet system, a style of BJJ that is centred around using unorthodox techniques. The brothers run 10th Planet San Diego and 10th Planet Oceanside academies in the USA and got their start by dancing professionally as break dancers.

Geo ‘Freakahzoid’ Martinez made his name as an undefeated competitor throughout 2014 in the Adult Black Belt division of the Gracie Nationals, ADCC Trials and went on to beat world champion Jeff Glover at the ‘Eddie Bravo Invitational’ (EBI) finals. Geo is the current EBI 10 Bantamweight champion. His unique background in break dancing has allowed him to develop an unorthodox fighting style based on flexibility and coordination and he aims to pass that skill on to his students.

Richie ‘Boogeyman’ Martinez is also a 10th Planet black belt and an EBI Middleweight champion as well as a Tuff-N-Uff 170-pound champion. He has medalled in events such as the IBJJF Worlds, Gracie Worlds, United Grappling Federation, North American Grappling Association and others. His success is also partly attributed to his start as a break dancer.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Beach Camp

Adelais Bay hotel, Protaras. August 26 until September 2. €300 for a full seminar pass. https://bjjandbeachcamp.bigcartel.com