Famagusta municipality urges Ankara to return the town to its lawful inhabitants

The Famagusta Municipality, in a resolution, calls for a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, urges the Turkish government to return the town of Famagusta to its legitimate inhabitants, and the international community and the UN to exert their influence on Ankara to change its intransigent policy.

The resolution, approved on Tuesday, 14th August which marks 44 years since the town was occupied, calls for a solution that will reunite the country and the people, restore and secure the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cypriots and allow for the town’s return.

It also expresses unreserved support to the resumption the soonest, of UN-sponsored negotiations to reach an agreed solution.

It points out that the return of Famagusta is primarily a humanitarian issue and disagrees with any actions that aim at legitimising or making permanent the current status quo.

It urges the Turkish government to comply with Security Council resolutions 550 and 789, the High-Level Agreements of 1979 and European Parliament resolutions and decisions which call for the return of the town to its lawful inhabitants.

The Famagusta Municipality urges the international community, the UN, the Five Permanent Members of the Security Council to intensify their efforts and exert their influence towards Ankara to change its intransigent policy and comply with international law.

It also calls on the refugees, the people of Cyprus as a whole, and the political leadership to put aside any differences and strive for reunification, peace, and prosperity for Cyprus and all Cypriots.

CNA