Judith Gail Garber to be appointed new US Ambassador to Cyprus

US President Donald Trump has announced on Tuesday his intention to appoint Judith Gail Garber of Virginia, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cyprus.

Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and the procedure is expected to take three months.

Current ambassador Kathleen Doherty’s term of office ends at the end of 2018.

Garber, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Minister, has served as an American diplomat since 1984.

She is currently Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the United States Department of State, a position she has held since 2012.

She also has served at six United States missions overseas, including as Ambassador at the United States Embassy in Riga, Latvia from 2009 to 2012 and in senior leadership positions in Washington, D.C., such as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the United States Department of State from 2007 to 2009.

Garber earned a B.S.F.S. from Georgetown University. She is the recipient of twenty notable State Department awards.

She speaks Spanish, Hebrew, Czech and Latvian.

