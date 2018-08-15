Our View: There isn’t much Turkish Cypriots can do to rescue their economy

NO MATTER how many meetings are held by the ‘cabinet’ and ‘parliament’ in the north there is next to nothing they can decide that would improve the economic situation caused by the freefall of the Turkish lira, which has lost more than 40 per cent of its value against the dollar. There are no measures that could be taken to insulate the north’s tiny economy against the devastating effects of a collapsing currency in Turkey.

The authorities in the north have no control over what is happening and their main concern is to be seen by their population to be doing something, even though this will not amount to anything, let alone arrest the rapidly declining living standards. The fact is that Turkey’s economic crisis has infected the currencies of other developing countries such as India and South Africa and has even had an adverse effect on the euro, because of lending by European banks to Turkish business.

There is no way the regime in the north, with the Turkish lira as its currency and dependence on handouts from Ankara to cover its public sector wage-bill, could ring-fence its economy. This is why the promise of the ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman to come up with tangible measures should be taken with a pinch of salt. Afrika newspaper reported plans to lift restrictions on the sale of properties to foreigners, saying they could be two instead of one detached house and three instead of two apartments, but this would be a drop in the ocean, in the unlikely event that it was successful.

Politicians have to be seen to be doing something, even if in this case they are powerless. Erhurman said the priority was protecting the purchasing power of people, but he should know this is impossible when a currency has been devalued by more than 40 per cent. All imports will become much more expensive, debt repayments in euro or dollars will become unserviceable and printing money, which the regime in the north cannot do anyway, is self-defeating. The ‘government’ thought it would protect purchasing power by raising the minimum wage, but it still buys fewer euro than it did a few months ago.

When there is a big devaluation of a currency, inevitably, purchasing power takes a big blow, something that has been felt in the north for several weeks now according to newspaper reports. Since Friday, the Turkish lira took an even bigger hit, which means things will only get worse in the short term. And there is nothing the regime in the north can do about it. All it can do is pray President Erdogan will eventually take the necessary measures to stabilise the situation, while accepting that the recovery of the currency and the economy will take a long time to materialise.