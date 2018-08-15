Plant of the week: Plant popular with ancients used to treat parasites, lung issues, loosening teeth

Name: Elecampane (Inula helenium)

Otherwise known as: Elf dock, Scabwort

Habitat: A perennial aromatic member of the family Compositae growing to about 1.5m in fairly indifferent soil in woodlands throughout Europe. The plant displays rosettes of large, ovate leaves, terminating in yellow flowers. It causes severe irritating rashes.

What does it do: Elecampane is grown for its root, which is thick and brown and smells of bananas when freshly harvested, but gives off the odour of violets when dried.

The name is supposed to derive from Helen, wife of Menelaus, who was said to be gathering the plant when she met Paris. There is also a story that the plant sprang from her tears when she realised the consequences of her action.

It was well known to the ancients: Pliny remarks that Julia Augustus ‘let no day pass without eating it to help her digestion and cause mirth’, perhaps this gave rise to her extraordinary sexual appetite. Galen recommended it for infections of the respiratory system and to prevent loosening teeth. Medieval herbalists used it to treat parasites.

Its applications are considerable, particularly regarding infections of the lungs; it inhibits the tubercle bacillus and is recommended in the treatment of Silicosis, pneumoconiosis, emphysema, haemoptysis (bloody sputum), whooping cough, croup and bronchitis. It also relieves rheumatism, reduces night sweats, strengthens a feeble digestion and combats hyperventilation. The activity of the constituent antolactone will kill intestinal worms in a day. Elecampane stimulates the immune system and cleanses the body of toxins; it is potent in dealing with bacterial and fungal infections.

A wash made from the leaf and stem was used to treat inflamed skin and varicose ulcers; starch from the root is converted into a sweetener suitable for diabetics.

The plant yields a blue dye which was used by the Anglo-Saxons to colour fabrics.