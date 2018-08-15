Rhythm of City of Dreams brought to stage

The atmosphere of New York City is making its way back to Cyprus for the fourth time with the dance performance Rhythm Exchange Vol. 2 at the Technopolis 20 cultural centre in Paphos on Sunday. Professional dance partners Ann-Sylvia Clark and Georgios Pillas will be kicking it up with swing moves, funk beats and jazz rhythms, performed by Spyros Socratous on double bass, Stefani Neofytou on voice, Evripidis Dikeos on percussions and Maria Pilla on keyboards.

Clark and Pillas’ dance moves bring the music to life, giving the audience the chance to meld with the afro beat rhythms and jazz Latin footwork forged in another continent. If you’re looking for an evening that will sweep you off – or onto – your feet, then you know where to be!

Clark grew up in Norway and began gymnastics at the age of five. Together with her fellow gymnasts, she travelled all over Norway and Europe but in her teenage years she began to show more of an interest in dance and was accepted into Flow dance academy in Copenhagen.

When she moved to New York, she continued her training at Broadway dance centre and has since performed in shows and dance music videos for various artists including Alicia Keys, Styles PF Stokes and Ben L’Oncle Soul. A highlight of her career was when she performed with Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams at the 2006 MTV European Music Awards.

In 2009 she became a member of the hip-hop theatrical company Decadance Theatre, as part of which she has toured America, Britain and Russia. She has also performed on a number of television programmes in America.

Joining Clark will be Pillas, who started his dance training in Paphos at the age of 10. At 18 he relocated to The Netherlands where he studied at Fontys Dance Academy. While studying at the academy, he travelled to Barcelona, Paris and Brussels, where he participated in various dance workshops, festivals and shows that showcased different forms of dance.

The dancer moved to New York to continue his training at the Broadway Dance Centre through the International Student Visa Programme and graduated in 2010.

He has performed with the Greek Culture Centre of New York, Pratt University, Arthur Murray Dance Studios and many more. He has also competed in professional dance competitions and was awarded in the Hustle Dance competition in 2015. Apart from dancing to entertain – and for the fun of it sometimes – he is also a dance instructor.

Rhythm Exchange Vol2

Music and dance performance with Ann-Sylvia Clark and Georgios Pillas. August 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420