108 migrants arrived in Cyprus since January

JUST over a hundred migrants reached Cyprus by sea since the start of the new year, just over a third of last year’s figure, according to data released by the International Organisation for Migration.

The number of arrivals for the period January 1 – August 12 dropped by 165 individuals. In 2018 there were 108 arrivals in total, while during the same period last year a total of 273 arrivals were recorded, the IOM report said.

While numbers in Cyprus dropped, in Greece numbers rose by approximately 4,000. A total of 16,834 arrived in Greece from the start of 2018, while last year 12,191 arrivals were recorded.

In Spain, another 25,101 migrants arrived, in Italy arrivals were recorded at 19,231, and in Malta 243 people arrived on their shores.

Arrivals by sea dropped to 61,516 in 2018, while during the January to August period in 2017 and 2016, arrivals were 118,436 and 265,640, respectively.

According to the organisation’s data, in 2018 a total of 1,534 migrants died or were reported missing in their attempt to reach Europe. The majority (1,111) were lost on the central Mediterranean route leading to Italy, 308 on the western route towards Spain, and another 105 on the eastern Mediterranean route towards Greece or Cyprus.