Apoel back on track with Europa League hopes

APOEL came back from behind to defeat Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-1 to progress to the final qualifying round of the Europa League.

In a highly contested game, that started with a 15 minute delay after stringent security measures saw a long queue of Apoel fans from entering Nicosia’s GSP stadium, the Israelis took the lead early in the game with Basat scoring the first goal.

Police helicopters and monitoring drones were deployed above the stadium, but also reaching well into the adjacent Nicosia-Limassol highway, with residents of nearby homes complaining of the noise from the aerial patrols.

The first half went by without notable charges, and in the second half Apoel drew level through Caju to take the lead through Lucas Souza after the Israeli goalie Goresh could only parry into his drive.

The same player scored the third goal in added time, giving Apoel an overall aggregate win of 5-3.

In the other game AEK beat Sturm Graz 5-0 and after the 2-0 first leg win in Austria they went through 7-0 on aggregate. The goals for the Larnaca team came from Trikovski (hat trick), Larena (penalty), and the final from Florian Taleumes.

Taking on Dynamo Brest, Apollon lost the match in the second leg of the Europa Cup qualifiers.

The Belarusian club took the lead towards the end of the match, with a goal in the 86th minute by Pavel Nyakhaychyk.

However, they did not secure enough to qualify for the next qualifying round with the aggregate being Apollon 4 and Dynamo Brest 1.