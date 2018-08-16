Armed robber gets away with €2,000 from Larnaca hotel

August 16th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Armed robber gets away with €2,000 from Larnaca hotel

A man got away with €2,000 after he threatened the employee of a hotel in the Larnaca district at knife point early on Thursday.

The hotel employee reported to police that at 1.20am a hooded man armed with a knife demanded the money from the till, shouting “money, money” in English.

After the employee gave him the cash he fled the scene on foot.

No other people were in the reception area at the time but the perpetrator’s movements may have been recorded by the hotel’s security camera.

Police are checking the camera footage and searching for the thief.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close