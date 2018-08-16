Armed robber gets away with €2,000 from Larnaca hotel

A man got away with €2,000 after he threatened the employee of a hotel in the Larnaca district at knife point early on Thursday.

The hotel employee reported to police that at 1.20am a hooded man armed with a knife demanded the money from the till, shouting “money, money” in English.

After the employee gave him the cash he fled the scene on foot.

No other people were in the reception area at the time but the perpetrator’s movements may have been recorded by the hotel’s security camera.

Police are checking the camera footage and searching for the thief.