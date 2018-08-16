Fire burns pine trees in Milikouri

Police have arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with a large forest fire in the Milikouri village area on Wednesday.

He was detained after testimony was obtained against him. Reports said the man had accidentally set the fire while trying to prepare souvla.

A total of 110 personnel, 30 from the forestry department and 80 firefighters, were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started at 1.20pm and was put under full control at 5.15pm.

Thirty-three vehicles and six aircraft, including a helicopter from the British bases, also participated in fighting the fire.

Nevertheless, it burned 10 hectares of pine forest and wild vegetation and came close to buildings in the area. According to reports, the nearest residence was just 30 metres away from the flames.

Members of the fire service stayed in the area overnight as a precaution.