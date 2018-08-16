Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Afghan Kabul

August 16th, 2018 Asia 0 comments

Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Afghan Kabul

An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack in Kabul

Gunmen attacked an area around a security base and training centre for Afghanistan’s intelligence service on Thursday in the capital Kabul, officials said.

Staff and officials at the centre took shelter in a protected area of the compound as gunfire came from a half-finished building near the site.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the attackers were firing rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons but it was unclear how many gunmen were involved.

The area around the site was closed off but media reported that gunfire and at least one explosion could be heard.

There was no initial word on any casualties or claim of responsibility.

Military and intelligence facilities in Kabul have been regularly targeted by insurgents.

The latest incident comes at a time of high tension following a series of attacks including a full-scale assault on the city of Ghazni last week.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close