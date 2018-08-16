Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 pct of vote

August 16th, 2018 Africa 0 comments

Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 pct of vote

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali and candidate for Rally for Mali party (RPM), casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Bamako

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won re-election with 67 per cent of the vote in a run-off against opposition rival Soumaila Cisse, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said on Thursday.

The victory hands Keita a second five-year term in the mostly desert West African country where militant violence and claims of fraud by the opposition marred the poll.

Keita now faces the giant task of lifting Mali out of a spiral of Islamist and ethnic violence in the centre and north where attacks worsened in the months leading up to the vote despite the presence of UN and French troops.

Threats by jihadist militants forced nearly 500 polling stations – about two per cent of the total – to stay closed during Sunday’s run-off, the government said. One election official was killed in northern Niafunke, in Timbuktu region.

It also meant voter turnout of over 2.7 million people was a muted 34 percent of the electorate.

Cisse has accused the Keita’s campaign of ballot stuffing and tweaking electoral rolls to secure the win, accusations Keita denies.

Despite the bitter rhetoric leading up to Thursday’s results, however, the streets of Bamako and other main cities remained calm this week. The country exports gold and cotton.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close