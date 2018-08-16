Man arrested after fight over parking space

August 16th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man arrested after fight over parking space

Paphos police arrested a man in connection with a case of assault on Wednesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old suspect, who was arrested at 3.15pm, had a fight with a taxi driver on Monday.

According to police, the man parked his car in Paphos in a way that blocked the way of the 57-year-old taxi driver. The taxi driver told him to move his car, whereupon the suspect reportedly attacked him, grabbing him by the throat and hitting him with a plastic bat.

As a result of the fight both were transferred to Paphos general hospital where the 57-year-old was discharged while his alleged attacker was kept as a precaution.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close