Man arrested after fight over parking space

Paphos police arrested a man in connection with a case of assault on Wednesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old suspect, who was arrested at 3.15pm, had a fight with a taxi driver on Monday.

According to police, the man parked his car in Paphos in a way that blocked the way of the 57-year-old taxi driver. The taxi driver told him to move his car, whereupon the suspect reportedly attacked him, grabbing him by the throat and hitting him with a plastic bat.

As a result of the fight both were transferred to Paphos general hospital where the 57-year-old was discharged while his alleged attacker was kept as a precaution.