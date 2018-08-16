Man assaults ambulance crew called in to his rescue

Police on Thursday were investigating a case where the ambulance crew called in to assist a 42 year old man who had fainted after having a drink, turned on them, injuring the female nurse and pushing the driver, and himself, down a steep cliff.

The ambulance crew – stationed at Evrychou in Nicosia district – had been called in on Wednesday to tend to the man who had lost consciousness at a friend’s house in Kalopanayiotis, just after consuming a glass of an alcoholic drink.

According to civil servants’ union, Pasydi, the crew carried the man to the ambulance where he regained consciousness, and then attacked the nurse and the driver, pushing the latter down a four-metre ledge. The suspect also fell down the cliff as he was holding on to the driver.

All three were taken to Nicosia general hospital with multiple head and other injuries. The trade union said that the driver will probably need a long period of hospitalisation and recovery.

“This adds to the long list of incidents involving healthcare professionals who – while on duty – have been attacked and injured by patients they are trying to treat,” the union said.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that the man will be questioned after consultation with his attending doctors.

Nurses in state hospitals have been calling in recent years for additional security measures after a spate of attacks on their colleagues by patients. The Pasyno nurses’ union said last year that the majority of female nurses working in the A&E wards often ask to be transferred to other departments because they feel they are an easy target.