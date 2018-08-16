Motorcyclist killed in Nicosia

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Nicosia on Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Police said the incident happened at around 6.10pm. The 37-year-old man crashed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a 52-year-old man coming from the opposite direction on the old Anthoupoli to Kokkinotrimithia road.

Both drivers were injured and were rushed to Nicosia general hospital where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead while the 52-year-old was diagnosed with a fracture to his right arm and leg, police said.

The 52-year-old was found with zero indication of alcohol consumption, while the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Due to problems with reaching his relatives, more information regarding the identity of the 37-year-old motorcyclist cannot be made known yet.