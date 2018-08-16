Pair arrested for harassing ‘foster mum’ of stray dogs

PAPHOS police arrested two men, aged 52 and 68, on Wednesday for threatening their neighbour who was fostering stray dogs.

Police said that a 40-year-old woman reported that her neighbour and his friend had knocked on her door earlier that day and when she opened, she was confronted with one of them holding what looked like a pistol, and the other a wooden rod.

Police searched the home of the 52-year-old and found a replica pistol – which the woman identified as being the one she had been threatened with – and a wooden rod.

The two men were charged for carrying assault weapons, illegal entry, and threat to commit violence. They were released and will appear in court at a later date.