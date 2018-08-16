Police arrest five Britons over Napa beating

August 16th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police arrest five Britons over Napa beating

Five Britons, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the beating and serious injury of a 21-year-old man, also from the UK, early on Tuesday in Ayia Napa.

The man – who was holidaying in Cyprus – was in serious condition in Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit after being attacked by around 12 people at the square of Ayia Napa, early on Tuesday.

Two 19-year-old Britons were remanded on Wednesday for eight days after being arrested earlier in the day. A few hours later two more 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old were also arrested.

They are expected to be taken to court on Thursday.

The victim, who was diagnosed with a fractured temporal bone and injuries to the nose and head, was initially rushed to Famagusta hospital at around 4.30am on Tuesday but due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital. He was placed on a ventilator.

 

