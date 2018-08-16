Police arrest man after baby falls ill (updated)

A 40-year-old man was remanded in in custody for three days on Thursday after a 17-month-old baby fell ill and was allegedly found to have drugs in his system.

The baby was rushed to Paphos A&E in a comatose condition and then transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia where he was placed on a ventilator.

The baby’s condition later improved and he was removed from the ventilator as doctors carried out tests to determine the cause of the ailment.

The mother told police and doctors that he had taken a fall and hit his head.

However, a tox screen raised suspicion that the baby had been exposed to illegal substances.

The man, who is the mother’s brother, was arrested on Sunday evening and is being investigated in connection with illegal possession of controlled substances and negligent or reckless actions that cause bodily harm.

The all lived together at their family home temporarily.

The suspect did not respond to the investigators’ questions.

Reports said the mother was at work when the incident took place.