Technical fault affects EAC customer service

The electricity company’s online and telephone services were down on Thursday due to a technical problem.

The EAC’s website and mobile app were down while the call centre, 11800 and 1818, were not fully operational, a spokesperson said.

The interruption, which took place at around 11am, also affects bill payment, which can be done, however, through the card clearing service JCC.

Bill payment at the counter can only be done by presenting a copy of the bill, the EAC said.

The company said efforts were underway to restore service as soon as possible.