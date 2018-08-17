A great day at Troodos for runners, families and all

The international race that brings together runners from all over the world, Buff Troodos, is set to be held for the third consecutive year but this time with a new challenge, the 105 kilometre race.

Troodos is gearing up to welcoming fans of mountain running on September 22.

Buff Troodos Mountain Ultra races are designed to attract different categories of runners and fans: supermassive races to entice the runners who want to push their limits once again and the smaller, but no less demanding races for those who want to experience an unforgettable experience on the mountain.

The most challenging event is the 105km race which starts at 4am. Runners have until midnight to complete the race, which consists of four loops of the Troodos mountain trails. An 80km run starts at the same time, then a 50km one, the 25km Watercourse Whooper, the 10km Buff Troodos Trot and the kids mountain run which is two kilometres and is run to benefit the Sophia Foundation for kids.

Participants can register according to how good their stamina is. Due to the daunting challenges of this ultra, entries for the 105k will only be accepted from runners who have in the past two years completed a trail running marathon/ultra within the cut-off limit of that race.

Total elevation gain over the course is 4,480m and it includes an arduous ascent of about 10k up the Kannoures Trail.

In addition to having the same start time, runners doing the 105k and those doing the 80k will follow the same route for the first 17 kilometres.

105k runners will pass through a total of nine checkpoints/aid stations and finally finish in Troodos Square, where they started.

The bigger marathon races have been recognised and added to the ITRA (International Trail Running Association) calendar, as well as being recognised as qualifying races and earning points for participating in the number one race trail in the world, the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). The 105, 80 and 50 km races earn 5, 4 and 3 points respectively.

Buff Troodos Mountain Ultra was born from the organisers’ desire to introduce runners from all over the world to Cyprus, a unexplored mountain paradise. The event is organised by One Step Further, a company that specialises in organising outdoor activities in Cyprus and other countries. Cyprus Trail Runners, a non-profit group that organises mountain-running events and races throughout the island, plans and supervises the race tracks. Sponsors are the Troodos Development Company and the UNESCO Troodos World Geopark, which embraced this effort to promote the geological richness and unparalleled beauty of the Troodos through the mountain run.

The number of entries is already impressive, both among Cypriots and runners from all over the world. The main refreshment station will be in Troodos square, where runners will have the opportunity to see their families and be cheered on by viewers.

All information and registrations on the www.troodosultra.com website and www.facebook.com/troodosultra on the Facebook page.