A minute with Michael R Virardi Speaker, Trainer, Author

Where do you live?

Limassol, with my beloved wife Christine A Virardi and our adorable 5 ½-year-old son Rolando M Virardi

Best childhood memory?

Spending time with my parents and my older brother Giovanni. The little things. Lunch at home, driving to the football stadium, etc. These times are not coming back.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Petroxtisto & Fat Fish (both fish restaurants). I love fish and what I could eat – almost all day – is salmon sashimi. Zalatina – I don’t know the English name for it – I cannot even look at it let alone eat it.

What did you have for breakfast?

‘Power’ juice: two bananas, dried apricot, dried fig, raisins, ice-cubes, teaspoon of oats blended in our Virardi Vitamix blender

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Without a single shred of a doubt… a day person. 5:30am run, swim in a freezing sea, coffee with my wife, write a blog post, attend to all pending matters, lunch with my mother and son, work, walk with the family in the evening. Repeat.

Best book ever read?

Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life by Brian Tracy. Learnt that children are born only with two fears: (a) the fear of heights/falling and (b) of loud noises. The rest we “enforce” upon them. So, avoid as much as possible the “don’t”, “stop”, “you can’t, “don’t even try it”, “you will be grounded if…”, etc.

Favourite film of all time?

Escape to Victory. At the time, I thought I was one of the prisoners breaking out!

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Costa Navarino Resort in Greece, and I adore London. Dream trips: India and South Africa

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My car is a university on wheels (educational audio books) but when I listen to something I am a bit retro, Julio Iglesias!

What is always in your fridge?

Water

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural (Platres or Saitas)

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My late dad. Why is obvious.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Hug, kiss and spend time with my family.

What is your greatest fear?

That one day I won’t be able to see and enjoy my family again.

Tell me a joke…

There was once a man (woman) that thought he (she) could have it all…