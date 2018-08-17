Co-op voluntary retirement scheme target exceeded

Over 900 co-op bank employees have opted to take the voluntary retirement scheme offered by the management as part of the scheduled absorption of certain parts of the lender by Hellenic.

Union representatives said the target, which had been 900, has been surpassed by 10, and an extension has been given until Tuesday lest more would want to opt out.

The plan, unveiled on August 1, aimed at shedding some 900 staff out of around 2,400. It provides for tax-free compensation of up to €180,000 depending on years of service. The total cost is expected to reach €128m.