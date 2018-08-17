Father gets suspended sentence after son, 3, found wandering streets at night

August 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Father gets suspended sentence after son, 3, found wandering streets at night

A 30-year-old man was given a four-month suspended jail sentence on Friday after his three-year-old son was found wandering the streets of Paphos half-naked at 3am on Wednesday.

The man had been arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with offences relating to child abuse and abandoning a minor.

The boy was seen wandering the streets of Paphos alone and half naked at 3am on Wednesday by a Paphos resident who notified police.

Officers went to the scene and collected the child who was placed in the care of the welfare office.

Police later tracked down the parents, aged 23 and 30.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close