Father gets suspended sentence after son, 3, found wandering streets at night

A 30-year-old man was given a four-month suspended jail sentence on Friday after his three-year-old son was found wandering the streets of Paphos half-naked at 3am on Wednesday.

The man had been arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with offences relating to child abuse and abandoning a minor.

The boy was seen wandering the streets of Paphos alone and half naked at 3am on Wednesday by a Paphos resident who notified police.

Officers went to the scene and collected the child who was placed in the care of the welfare office.

Police later tracked down the parents, aged 23 and 30.