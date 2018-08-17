Footie security measures a shambles

The Apoel – Be’er Sheva Europa League game was deemed by the local authorities (probably by UEFA as well) as a high-risk game and the Cyprus police went all out and used all means and equipment to guarantee the smooth and safe running of the game.

The 10.000 or so fans had just two points of entry to access the stadium as they had to go through metal detectors.

Apoel spokesperson Nectarios Petevinos went on air today to say that his team had asked for more points of entry (therefore more metal detectors) as it would be impossible for fans to get inside on time even if the stadium gates were to be opened three hours before kickoff.

And so right he was. The game eventually started with a 15-minute delay.

However, if the police had actually applied basic security rules, by the time all fans took their seats it would have been midnight.

The metal detector used at the gate where I went in had its alert light and buzzer continuously flashing and yet the police ushered us through saying ‘keep moving’.

Unless the Cyprus police managed to get their hands on the most advanced metal detector equipment in the universe that can separate phones, keys, belts, and coins from knives and other offensive weapons then we were all taken for a ride.

The police may argue that there was a second search line after the detectors but even that was random and certainly not enough to prevent a suicide bomber from entering the stadium.

I do not know if the helicopters and drones deployed and were circling above the stadium were enough to prevent anything but the metal detector security measure was a farce.

The Cyprus police wasted no time to inform us that seven Israeli fans were arrested trying to smuggle potentially dangerous objects (flares, firecrackers and pyrotechnics) into the stadium.

What they failed to inform us about was how the 150 or so Israeli fans (not sure if they went through a metal detector) who did make it to the stands, managed to smuggle some 15-20 such dangerous objects that caused a five minute stoppage in the first couple of minutes of the game and almost another one towards the end.