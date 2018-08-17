Foureira gets celebrity star in Ayia Napa

Greek pop star Eleni Foureira who represented Cyprus this year at the Eurovision song contest and came second with the song Fuego, has been given her own star at the Ayia Napa Celebrity Square, the municipality said on Friday.

Foureira was presented with the plaque with her name by Ayia Napa Mayor, Yiannis Karousos, last week while the pop star was on the island to perform at the Ayia Napa Youth Festival.

Ayia Napa’s Celebrity Square also hosts plaques with the names of Luis Fonsi, Chris Brown, Paul Van Dyke, Snoop Dogg, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros and Mario Frangoulis.