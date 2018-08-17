Foureira gets celebrity star in Ayia Napa

August 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Foureira gets celebrity star in Ayia Napa

Greek pop star Eleni Foureira represented Cyprus this year at the Eurovision song contest

Greek pop star Eleni Foureira who represented Cyprus this year at the Eurovision song contest and came second with the song Fuego, has been given her own star at the Ayia Napa Celebrity Square, the municipality said on Friday.

Foureira was presented with the plaque with her name by Ayia Napa Mayor, Yiannis Karousos, last week while the pop star was on the island to perform at the  Ayia Napa Youth Festival.

Ayia Napa’s Celebrity Square also hosts plaques with the names of Luis Fonsi, Chris Brown, Paul Van Dyke, Snoop Dogg, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros and Mario Frangoulis.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close